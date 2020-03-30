Two men shot in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis
Two men shot in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police say two men were shot Monday in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said they were called about 1 p.m. and found one of the men on the 8500 block of North Broadway Street, and the other one block over on the 8600 block of North Broadway. Investigators were trying to determine where the shooting actually happened. 

Police reported shortly after they arrived that the victims were conscious and breathing, but at 2:30 p.m. they announced homicide detectives were at the scene investigating. 

Police did not release any additional details on the incident.

