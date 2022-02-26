 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men shot in Berkeley. One dies

BERKELEY — Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 8300 block of Airport Road, St. Louis County police said Saturday.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday and found two men in a vehicle, both shot multiple times. 

Emergency workers took them to a hospital. One died; the other had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Berkeley police asked St. Louis County to lead the investigation.

Call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 with tips on the incident, or, to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

