Two men shot in Fairground neighborhood in afternoon incident

Shooting along the 3900 block of Penrose Street

Police detectives place a paper cutout down while investigating the scene of a shooting along the 3900 block of Penrose Street on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in the Fairground neighborhood in north St. Louis, police said.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Penrose Street and found a man who had been shot and was unconscious but breathing.

A second gunshot victim was found a few minutes later at a nearby scene, in the 4300 block of College Avenue, police said, noting that this man was conscious and breathing.

No additional information was available on the condition of the two men or the shooting. 

