Two men shot in south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — At least two people were shot Wednesday night in an area near the 3600 block of Salena Street in south St. Louis, police said.

Police had taped off a large area in the Marine Villa neighborhood, and said two men had been shot just before 9 p.m. One was not conscious, but breathing, police said.

A second man, who had been shot in the legs, also was found at the scene, police said.

No other details were available.

This is breaking news. More details will be added as they become available.

