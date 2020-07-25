Two men shot, killed in separate incidents Friday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents Friday night in St. Louis.

The first incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at North Grand Boulevard and Montgomery Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. A 50-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident happened in the 5500 block of Genevieve in Walnut Park East. A 20-year-old man was found on the ground, shot in the chest and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were working to identify the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.