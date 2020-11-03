 Skip to main content
Two men shot near downtown St. Louis
Two men shot near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men, both in their 40s, were shot Tuesday evening near downtown St. Louis, police say. 

Police responded just after 7 p.m. to the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. There they found one man shot in the shoulder and another shot in the knee. Both men were conscious and breathing. 

The scene was near the edge of the Peabody-Darst-Webbe and Downtown West neighborhoods. Reported crime in Downtown West over the past six months is up slightly from one year ago, while crime is down about 25% over the same period in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood

