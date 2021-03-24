Two men shot on northern edge of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday, authorities said.
The victims were shot about 1:15 a.m. near Cole and North Seventh streets, on the northern edge of the Downtown neighborhood. The scene is near the convention complex America's Center
The men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds and were stable, police said. Police released no additional details.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.