ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
St. Louis police received multiple calls for a shooting near Newberry Terrace and North Taylor Avenue.
Officers found one man conscious and breathing, but the other was not, according to police.
Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson told reporters at the scene that the victims were walking with a group near Beckett Park there when a white vehicle drove up. Two to three people were inside the vehicle and at least two of them opened fire on the victims, he said.
Robinson said police have a "vague vehicle description" of a white Dodge Charger.
"The community and children were put in the way of danger, in the line of fire," Robinson said. "These individuals are so emboldened, we're very concerned about these types of crimes that they are doing in broad daylight. We're very concerned about that behavior."
Robinson did not know the condition of the second victim.
He asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (314) 725-8477.
Crime scene tape encircled four basketball courts at the park.
More than a dozen markers showed where shell casings fell lined the street and a sidewalk just 30 feet or so from the courts. Some of the shell casings littering the scene were from rifle rounds.
Neighbors say the courts are crowded on cooler days, and kids celebrate birthday parties there and at its playground. But the heat kept most away, residents said.
“It’s not just the park. It’s everywhere,” said Maurice Bradley, 48, of St. Louis.
Bradley wants politicians to change the gun laws and bring back the gun-buyback program.
Lifelong resident Charlie Little, 55, agreed.
“Everybody's got a gun. That’s why you see all this violence. A 13-year-old can walk around with a gun. I ain’t gonna sugarcoat it."
