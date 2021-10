ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, just before 11 p.m. Monday near Marcus and Greer avenues, police said.

One man was shot in the back and arrived at an area hospital for treatment, while the second victim was found dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting happened on the border of the Kingsway East and Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.

No other details were available Monday night.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.