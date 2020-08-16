You are the owner of this article.
Two men shot to death in St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Two men were fatally shot Sunday, St. Louis police said, including a man found dead of a gunshot wound to his head in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the man's body about 10:30 a.m. No further information was available, other than the department's homicide division was investigating. 

The other homicide happened around 12:11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police said the victim was in his 20s and had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department's homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

