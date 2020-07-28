Two men slain in triple shooting in North Pointe neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed and a third was injured in a triple shooting Monday night in the city's North Pointe neighborhood, police said.

The names and ages of the dead men have not been released. The man who survived is 24 years old.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Monday. The area is just west of Riverview Boulevard.

The three shooting victims were found inside a vehicle. Two were pronounced dead at a hospital. The lone survivor was hospitalized but his condition was not released.

Police have no suspects.

Updated at 10 p.m. Monday to correct neighborhood. 

