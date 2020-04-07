Two men slain in vehicle on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help to find the gunman who fatally shot two men in a car on Interstate 64 on Monday night.

Investigators said the victims were found dead about 8:45 p.m. Monday on westbound I-64, near milepost 3.

The names of the dead men haven't been released.

Police said they don't know where the shots came from; the two victims were in a car on the inside shoulder. The milepost would be between the St. Clair Avenue and Baugh Avenue/18th Street exits.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police were called to that spot for a report of shots fired, but little additional information was being released early Tuesday. It wasn't clear if the shooting happened while the men were stopped in a vehicle or moving on the interstate.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call investigators at 618-571-4124. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

Police closed two westbound lanes of the highway on Monday night as they investigated the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

