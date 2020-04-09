Two men slain minutes apart in separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — Two men were fatally shot in separate attacks minutes apart Wednesday night in St. Louis.

The first victim was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital about 9:20 p.m. and died shortly after arriving, police said.

Police haven't said where they think the shooting happened or who drove the victim to the emergency room. Police released no additional information.

Just minutes after the unidentified man was left at the hospital, police were called to another shooting in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

In that case, an unidentified man was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.