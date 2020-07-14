Two men slain near Saint Louis University; Greitens rushes to help

UPDATED at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — Two people were slain Monday night near Saint Louis University. And former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who was eating dinner nearby, said he heard the gunfire and rushed to help.

Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to Lindell and North Grand boulevards, outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, for a report of a shooting. The scene was near the north boundary of Saint Louis University.

A 20-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the side by gunfire. He died later at a hospital, police said. The names of the dead men have not been released.

A bullet-riddled SUV was stopped on Grand Boulevard, in front of the church. Three ambulances soon arrived.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens was at the scene. He told KTVI that he was in the area eating dinner with a friend when he heard 15 to 25 gunshots. Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, said he put a tourniquet on one of the victims and his friend rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, the station reported.

"That body was laying right in front of the church there," he said, adding that St. Louis is one of the most violent places in the country.