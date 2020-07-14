Two men slain near St. Louis University; Greitens rushes to help

UPDATED at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional details.
ST. LOUIS — Two people were slain Monday night near St. Louis University in a shooting heard by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who came to help the victims.
Police were called about 8:15 p.m. to Lindell and North Grand boulevards, outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, for a report of a shooting. The scene was near the north boundary of St. Louis University.
A 20-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the side by gunfire. He died later at a hospital, police said. The names of the dead men have not been released.
A bullet-riddled SUV was stopped on Grand Boulevard, in front of the church. Three ambulances soon arrived.
Greitens went the scene, telling KTVI television that he was in the area eating dinner with a friend when he heard 15 to 25 gunshots. Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, said he put a tourniquet on one of the victims and his friend rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, the station reported.
"That body was laying right in front of the church there," Greitens said, adding that St. Louis is one of the most violent places in the country.
Greitens was there with his friend Gregg Favre, who is former deputy director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and a former St. Louis fire captain. They served in the Navy together. Favre currently is executive director of the St. Louis Area Regional Response System, which works with local governments in an eight-county region to allocate money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Favre said he and Greitens were sitting on patio Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante, eating dinner. Favre said "We heard several shots fired, and it was clear if you've been around weapons, you can tell difference between fireworks and gunshots. These were clearly gunshots."
A vehicle went speeding past the restaurant on Lindell, Favre said. "So we leaned over the fence, and I could see a vehicle in the middle of the intersection," Favre said.
"I said, 'I think somebody's been shot,'" Favre said, and he and Greitens grabbed medical equipment from their vehicles and went to the shooting scene. The commercial-grade medical bags include items such as a special blood-clotting bandage and a inflatable balloon mask to help ventilate a patient unable to breathe on their own. "You never know when you're going to come across an accident," Favre said.
Favre said one man, unconscious with no pulse, was already out of the car and Favre began triage assessment. He was looking for gunshot wounds. He cut open the man's shirt and noted what looked like several gunshots and then Favre started CPR. He was joined by some SLU public-safety officers, and several nurses from SLU ran over and helped with the CPR, Favre said.
The other victim was several yards away near an apartment complex, and Greitens and others were helping that victim.
St. Louis police haven't released details about the circumstances of the shooting or descriptions of any suspects.
The area was cleared by about 10:45 p.m., according to a tweet from Saint Louis University.
The deaths bring to at least 125 the number of homicides so far this year in St. Louis, compared to 99 during the same time last year.
Favre said, "As somebody who grew up in the city and is a city resident still, I feel like we say all of the right words in wanting to end violence, and I look forward to the day when we have a collaborative approach to meaningfully attack the urban violence. There is no solution for our city that doesn't involve all of us trying to figure this out."
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
