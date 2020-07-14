Two men slain near St. Louis University; Greitens rushes to help

UPDATED at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were slain Monday night near St. Louis University in a shooting heard by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who came to help the victims.

Police were called about 8:15 p.m. to Lindell and North Grand boulevards, outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, for a report of a shooting. The scene was near the north boundary of St. Louis University.

A 20-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was hit in the side by gunfire. He died later at a hospital, police said. The names of the dead men have not been released.

A bullet-riddled SUV was stopped on Grand Boulevard, in front of the church. Three ambulances soon arrived.

Greitens went the scene, telling KTVI television that he was in the area eating dinner with a friend when he heard 15 to 25 gunshots. Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, said he put a tourniquet on one of the victims and his friend rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, the station reported.

"That body was laying right in front of the church there," Greitens said, adding that St. Louis is one of the most violent places in the country.