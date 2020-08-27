Two men slain, seven people injured in series of overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed and seven people were injured in a series of shootings overnight in St. Louis, authorities said Thursday.
There were eight shootings in all, between about 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.
The first of the night was a double shooting. It occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway. A man was shot in the head and died; a woman was shot in the arm and survived. It happened in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Just after midnight Wednesday, someone dropped off a dead man at a hospital. He was shot in the 500 block of Davis Street, in the city's Patch neighborhood.
Police have not identified those who died or said if arrests were made in any of the shootings. All except one of the surviving victims was said to be stable at a hospital. One man was critically hurt.
* At 9:30 p.m., a man arrived at a hospital after being shot near West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, near the North Pointe and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.
At 10:40 p.m., a man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of North Newstead Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
* At about 11 p.m., a man was critically injured after being shot near Hickory and South 11th streets, in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.
* At 12:03 a.m., a man was shot in the buttocks at Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, near the border of the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial and the Wells Goodfellow neighborhoods.
* At 12:38 a.m., a man suffered graze wounds in a shooting in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue, in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.
* At 3 a.m., a man was shot in the groin at North Broadway and Blase Avenue, in the Baden neighborhood.
On Wednesday, the St. Louis Police Department reported that the city has had 173 homicides this year, compared to 133 the same time last year.
