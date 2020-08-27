Two men slain, seven people injured in series of overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed and seven people were injured in a series of shootings overnight in St. Louis, authorities said Thursday.

There were eight shootings in all, between about 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The first of the night was a double shooting. It occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway. A man was shot in the head and died; a woman was shot in the arm and survived. It happened in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

Just after midnight Wednesday, someone dropped off a dead man at a hospital. He was shot in the 500 block of Davis Street, in the city's Patch neighborhood.

Police have not identified those who died or said if arrests were made in any of the shootings. All except one of the surviving victims was said to be stable at a hospital. One man was critically hurt.

* At 9:30 p.m., a man arrived at a hospital after being shot near West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, near the North Pointe and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.