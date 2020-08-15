You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men struck and killed by train at southeast Missouri crossing
0 comments

Two men struck and killed by train at southeast Missouri crossing

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

HAYTI, Mo. — Two men were struck and killed by a train Friday eveninng when their vehicle did not yield at a crossing, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 5:30 p.m. at Gettings Lane in Hayti, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

A car driven by Titusan Townsend, 52, of Columbia,Mo., failed to yield at a marked crossing and was struck by the GE Burling Northern train engine.

Townsend and his passenger, Ricky L. Tillman, 51, of Kennett, both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pemiscot County coroner.

The train engineer was not injured. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports