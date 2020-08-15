Two men struck and killed by train at southeast Missouri crossing

HAYTI, Mo. — Two men were struck and killed by a train Friday eveninng when their vehicle did not yield at a crossing, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 5:30 p.m. at Gettings Lane in Hayti, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

A car driven by Titusan Townsend, 52, of Columbia,Mo., failed to yield at a marked crossing and was struck by the GE Burling Northern train engine.

Townsend and his passenger, Ricky L. Tillman, 51, of Kennett, both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pemiscot County coroner.

The train engineer was not injured.