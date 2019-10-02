ST. LOUIS — Two men survived after being shot on the St. Louis riverfront late Tuesday night.
The victims were found about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leonor K. Sullivan and Poplar Street. Police said one man was 27 years old; he was shot in the back. The other man was shot in the abdomen; his age was not released.
Both men were conscious and breathing when police arrived. The men were taken to a hospital.
The incident was the fourth time in about nine hours that someone was shot in St. Louis.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s was critically injured after being shot in the 5000 block of Claxton Avenue. At 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the hand near South Broadway and Lemp Avenue. And at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was shot in the hand in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue.