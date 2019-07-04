ST. LOUIS — Two men in a white vehicle and wearing black masks fired shots Wednesday night toward the MetroLink Delmar Station, wounding three, the victims told police.
According to an incident summary posted on Thursday, the victims said they were on the street level of the MetroLink platform at about 7:55 p.m. when the suspects drove by and fired.
It was not clear from the summary whether the three were the intended targets.
A 19-year-old woman, who was grazed by a bullet, was in stable condition. A 21-year-old man, who was shot in the foot, also was in stable condition. A 17-year-old male, who was shot in his buttocks, was in serious but stable condition.
Police said the investigation is continuing.