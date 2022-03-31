 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men wounded in shooting in Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two men were wounded in a double shooting just after 7 p.m. in the Ville neighborhood, police said.

An 18-year-old was struck in the torso, while a 20-year-old suffered a wound to the leg in the shooting in the 4200 block of East Cote Brilliante Avenue, police said.

Shortly after the Cote Brilliante shooting, an incident was reported nearby, in the 4200 block of West Aldine Avenue, but police later said the two scenes were part of the same incident.

Both men were conscious after the shooting. No other details were available.

