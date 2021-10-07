Two missing St. Louis County children found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two boys, ages 4 and 5, were located safe on Thursday, a day after police issued a missing persons advisory and several days since they were last seen.

Imon Henley, 5, and Inez Henley, 4, are now under police care, officials said Thursday afternoon.

The missing persons advisory was issued Wednesday, though the boys had last been seen on Sunday in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive in north St. Louis County, according to police.

Neither the children's family nor the Division of Family Services knew where they were until Thursday, police said.

