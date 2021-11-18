 Skip to main content
Two MoDOT workers killed, one injured after being struck on I-255 ramp
Two MoDOT workers killed, one injured after being struck on I-255 ramp

Fatal MoDOT accident on Telegraph

Missouri State Troopers and MoDOT workers huddle near a covered body at the scene of an accident involving a black convertible that rear-ended a MoDOT signage and striping vehicle on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

MEHLVILLE — Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were struck by a car and killed and another worker was seriously injured Thursday morning on a ramp to Interstate 255 in South County. 

The three workers were struck by a sedan about 11:30 a.m. as they were working on the ramp from Telegraph Road onto Interstate 255 in Mehlville, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The workers were near a MoDOT truck and repainting stripes onto the roadway when the black Chevrolet Cavalier struck them, Thompson said. 

Two of the workers, a man and woman, were pronounced dead on the scene. A third was taken to a hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Thompson said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of the driver's injuries was unclear, Thompson said.  

Thompson said drivers should know that Missouri has a "move over" law that requires drivers to change lanes, if safe to do so, when approaching MoDOT vehicles. 

"We are still investigating what happened here," Thompson said. "But people need to move over and eliminate distractions to keep people out here just doing their jobs out of danger." 

