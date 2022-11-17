Two more charged in St. Louis County after toddler fatally overdosed on fentanyl

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were charged this week after a toddler ingested fentanyl and died, court records show.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James E. Collins, 25, both of unincorporated St. Louis County, were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The toddler, Liliana Leake, was pronounced dead after testing positive for fentanyl at a hospital on Nov. 11.

Another woman, Lori E. Garrett, 49, was charged Monday with felony child abuse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say Tufts, Collins and Garrett all lived at the same address with the girl, who was just shy of 2, in the 200 block of Northport Hills.

All three admitted to knowing the toddler ingested fentanyl, but did not seek help, prosecutors say. Police got a call for a sick child around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, but believe the child consumed the fentanyl on Nov. 10. There was also another young child in the home, court records show.

Charges against the trio mark at least the seventh criminal case filed in the St. Louis area this year linked to children overdosing on fentanyl, including four deaths.