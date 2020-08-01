You are the owner of this article.
Two more homicides mark end of July and start of new month in St. Louis
A violent July in St. Louis ended with another homicide, and August began the same way.

Officers answered a call about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of St. Louis Avenue and found a male victim who had been shot in the chest and the head. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue where they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He also was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide began investigating the case.

There had been at least 153 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

