Two new federal judges sworn in for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two new federal judges were sworn in this week in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp was sworn in Thursday by Chief Judge Rodney W. Sippel. Schelp spent a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney before joining the Husch Blackwell law firm in St. Louis. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps.

"I feel very honored to have gotten this position," Schelp said after being sworn in. "I'll work hard and I'll work humbly and do my very best to serve the court."

Schelp replaces U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who moved into a senior role beginning Saturday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen R. Welby was sworn in Monday.

Until this week, Welby was the federal public defender for the southern district of Illinois. Before that, he was an attorney in private practice and a federal prosecutor.

"Mr. Welby’s experience in both private practice and public service — especially the high level of responsibility he has managed in our federal criminal system — made him especially well-suited for this new role," Sippel in a statement when Welby's name was announced.

Welby was chosen from a list of nominees selected by a merit panel to fill a newly created position due to an increase in cases.

