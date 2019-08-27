JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named two new judges to the 21st Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Louis County.
He named Renée Hardin-Tammons, of Olivette, circuit judge. She currently serves as an associate circuit judge. Hardin-Tammons will replace former Circuit Judge Thea A. Sherry, who has retired, according to a news release.
Hardin-Tammons earned her law degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and earned her bachelor's degree in the administration of justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Parson also appointed Matthew H. Hearne, of St. Louis, associate judge for the 21st Circuit.
He fills the vacancy created by Richard M. Stewart's elevation to circuit judge.
Hearne is a partner at Hearne & Bendick LLC, according to a press release.
The release said he earned his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in Toledo, Ohio, and earned bachelor's degrees in history and political science at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.