Two of four rail cars in Wood River no longer leaking chemical, officials say
Two of four rail cars in Wood River no longer leaking chemical, officials say

Residents in southwest Wood River warned to stay inside, shut windows after chemical leak

The Wood River Fire Department sprays water onto rail cars that were venting sulfuric acid on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Wood River. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post Dispatch

WOOD RIVER — Crews are getting a handle on sulfuric acid vapors that began leaking from rail cars last week in Wood River.

Authorities announced Monday that two of the four rail cars that were venting vapors are now "sealed and secure."  The other two cars have "nearly reached this stage," authorities said.

"Any remaining venting is captured by a scrubber system that was installed over the weekend," according to the unified command, consisting of Wood River police and fire departments, Phillips 66 and Norfolk Southern railroad.

On Tuesday, commanders said monitoring showed the air was safe so there was no need for any shelter-in-place orders or road closings. 

The problem was first detected in one rail car on Wednesday when vapors leaked and sickened a rail worker. Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the sulfuric acid had become over-pressurized and was venting from four cars by Thursday.

