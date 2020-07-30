You are the owner of this article.
Two of the three people killed in north St. Louis shooting were teens
Two of the three people killed in north St. Louis shooting were teens

Triple Homicide on Floy Avenue

Family and friends of one of the victims of a triple homicide grieve as they arrive at the scene in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Two of the three people killed in a burst of gunfire Wednesday afternoon were teens, police said Thursday. 

The three victims, all younger than 22, were killed in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis just before 2 p.m. In all, four people were shot at the scene. 

The fatal shooting victims were identified as Malik Taylor, 22, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in St. Louis; Elijah McKinney, 18, of the 900 block of Locust Street in St. Louis; and Daijon Nearing, 18, of the 11000 block of Las Ladera Drive in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The scene was in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue, near Emma Avenue, where police received several reports of a shooting. Two others, including the fourth shooting victim, were taken to a hospital. 

Police do not have any suspects. 

Updated at 6:15 p.m. Thursday with all victim IDs.

 

