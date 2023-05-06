BERKELEY — Two people were killed just after midnight Saturday morning when a pickup truck struck them on Interstate 170.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said St. Louis resident Harvey McGee, 29, and Florissant resident Crystal Bounds, 39, were in the roadway when a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup struck them on I-170 just south of Interstate 70.

Bounds was pronounced dead at the scene while McGee was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured and his vehicle was towed from the scene, the highway patrol said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why McGee and Bounds were on the highway. No other information was released.