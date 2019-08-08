GODFREY • Two people were airlifted to an area hospital at about 1 a.m. Thursday following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Montclair Avenue, Madison County Sheriff's Office officials said.
The two people transported to a hospital were the operator and passenger of the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved.
Officials declined to give details of how the crash occurred, stating the crash is under investigation.
Sheriff's Office officials did not know the condition of the victims as of 7:15 a.m.