Two people critically wounded in shooting in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A gunman shot and wounded a man and woman shortly after robbing them near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis on Friday night, police said.

The shooting about 7:50 p.m. left the man, 53, and woman, 35, at a hospital Saturday in critical condition.

Police responding to a shooting call found the woman shot at the scene. The man, who had been shot in the arm, said the two had been sitting in a parked vehicle when they were approached by a gunman who opened the car door and demanded money, according to police.

After giving the gunman money, they were ordered to drive away, police said. The gunman fired shots at the car, striking both the man and woman.

