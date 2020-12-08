Two people dead in Washington County house fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died Monday in a Washington County house fire.
Lt. Robert Lang Jr., of the Potosi Fire Department, said fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment on Arnold Branch Road in Cadet at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Both occupants of the home — a 53-year-old grandmother and her 11-year-old grandchild — died in the fire.
Lang said due to the heavy flames, firefighters could attempt entry only at the back of the home. They did not immediately find the occupants, who were at the other end of the residence, where the fire was the heaviest.
Officials have not released the names of the two people who died. Autopsies were performed Tuesday.
