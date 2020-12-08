 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people dead in Washington County house fire
0 comments

Two people dead in Washington County house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died Monday in a Washington County house fire.

Lt. Robert Lang Jr., of the Potosi Fire Department, said fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire with entrapment on Arnold Branch Road in Cadet at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Both occupants of the home — a 53-year-old grandmother and her 11-year-old grandchild — died in the fire. 

Lang said due to the heavy flames, firefighters could attempt entry only at the back of the home. They did not immediately find the occupants, who were at the other end of the residence, where the fire was the heaviest.

Officials have not released the names of the two people who died. Autopsies were performed Tuesday. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports