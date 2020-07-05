Two people die in separate crashes in St. Louis

Updated at 2 p.m. Sunday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS − Two people died in separate vehicle-involved accidents Saturday night, officials said.

A man in his 50s was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard. The 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on Natural Bridge and struck the man as he was walking northbound in the westbound lanes of the street. The man died at the scene, police said, and the driver remained at the scene.

Shortly before midnight, one person died in a three-vehicle accident in the 5300 block of South Broadway.

Police said a 2017 BMW 3301 driven by a 38-year-old man was speeding south on South Broadway approaching Eichelberger Street and entered the center turn lane to go around a 2010 Acura TL driven by a 31-year-old man, who was also traveling south on South Broadway. As it swerved, the BMW hit a 2002 BMW 3251 traveling east on Eichelberger Street, driven by a man of unknown age. The Acura then also hit the BMW 3251, and the BMW 3301 hit a parked car. The driver of the 2002 BMW 3251 was ejected from the car, police said.