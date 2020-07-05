You are the owner of this article.
Two people die in separate vehicle-involved accidents in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS − Two people died in separate vehicle-involved accidents Saturday night, officials said. 

A man in his 50s was fatally struck by a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard. The man died at the scene, police said.

Shortly before midnight, one person died in a three-vehicle accident in the 5300 block of South Broadway. 

Police provided no other details Sunday morning. 

