EAST ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot to death Thursday night in East St. Louis.
About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the victims were shot inside a home in the 1300 block of North 35th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities on Friday morning had released no details about the two victims.
East St. Louis police asked the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group to handle the investigation.
