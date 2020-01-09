Two people in custody after Granite City shooting death

GRANITE CITY — Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting late Wednesday night in Granite City, police said.
A man was shot to death about midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Benton Street, said Capt. Nicholas P. Novacich of the Granite City Police Department.
The victim's name and age haven't been released.
Police in St. Louis helped arrest two "persons of interest," Novacich said. Police aren't looking for any other suspects, he said.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today