Two people in custody after Granite City shooting death
GRANITE CITY — Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting late Wednesday night in Granite City, police said.

A man was shot to death about midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Benton Street, said Capt. Nicholas P. Novacich of the Granite City Police Department.

The victim's name and age haven't been released.

Police in St. Louis helped arrest two "persons of interest," Novacich said. Police aren't looking for any other suspects, he said.

