UPDATES throughout with additional detail, police believe it was not random act

FENTON — Two people were shot and injured, one critically, at a Fenton gas station early Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened about 3:45 a.m. outside a Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141.

The victims, a man and a woman, contacted the suspects in front of the gas station, said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda, then went behind the business together.

Gunfire broke out and the suspect drove off in the white Nissan that belonged to the victim, Granda said. A second suspect, who had been driving a car that the suspect arrived in, also drove off.

Granda said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

About 10 minutes after the suspects fled, the Nissan was found near the intersection of Highway 30 and West Watson Road. The suspect ran off into Mini Ha Ha Park, at 801 Old Gravoid Road. Police searched for the suspect but did not find him.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a maroon shirt with long dreadlocks. A description of the second suspect was not available.

The man was reported to be in critical condition at a hospital and the woman was in stable condition. 

The Sunset Hills Police Department, the Kirkwood Police Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all rsponded and the investigation is being led by the county's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. 

