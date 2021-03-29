Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:45 p.m. to include driver's name.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash near downtown St. Louis.

The driver, Eli Boyd, 20, died at a hospital. The passenger, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Boyd was driving a 2016 Ford Focus on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) just before 3:30 a.m. when he exited at the 14th street ramp. Boyd was speeding on the exit ramp, police say, and he hit a concrete median.

Boyd lived in the 1700 block of Collier Boulevard in O'Fallon, Mo.