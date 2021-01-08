 Skip to main content
Two people killed in St. Louis crash
Two people killed in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

One of the victims died at the scene, near north 11th Street and St. Louis Avenue, about 2 a.m. The other victim died at a hospital, police said.

Police have not released any information about the victims, including age and gender.

The city's accident-reconstruction team was investigating.

