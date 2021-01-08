Two people killed in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.
One of the victims died at the scene, near north 11th Street and St. Louis Avenue, about 2 a.m. The other victim died at a hospital, police said.
Police have not released any information about the victims, including age and gender.
The city's accident-reconstruction team was investigating.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.