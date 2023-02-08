ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning after a house fire in the Lemay area of south St. Louis County.

An Uber driver who was called to the house to provide a ride told police he arrived in the 1200 block of Watchtel Avenue around 10 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic, said St. Louis County police Officer Darnell Wallace.

The driver called 911 and both Affton and Lemay fire crews responded, Wallace said. They saw fire inside the house and found two people dead inside the front door.

Wallace noted crews also found a dog who was taken to a vet, but he did not know the dog’s condition. Fire officials were told another dog was inside the house, but they did not find a second animal.

The fire is being investigated by the St. Louis County medical examiner, the police department’s bomb and arson unit and its crimes against persons unit.

Wallace said the fire appeared "suspicious."

Amy Klobe, who has lived across the street from the house for four years, said one elderly woman lived in the house. She never saw other people, save for a few repairmen, go into the home.

“She kept to herself. She didn’t have a vehicle,” she said. “ I am really shocked to hear another person was in the house.”

Klobe noted the woman used a cane to walk but was still fairly independent, often declining offers from Klobe and her husband to help with her lawn and grocery shopping.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.