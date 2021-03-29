 Skip to main content
Two people killed in vehicle crash near downtown St. Louis
UPDATED at 8 a.m. with death of second victim

ST. LOUIS — Two people were fatally injured Monday morning in a vehicle crash near downtown St. Louis.

Police have not identified the victims.

The crash was just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at 14th Street and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) exit ramp.

Police first announced that the passenger had died and said the driver was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. By 8 a.m. Friday, police said the driver had died at the hospital.

Check back for updates.

