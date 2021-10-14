Two people robbed at gunpoint on Gateway Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS — A 50-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening while walking near the Gateway Arch.

Police said a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, mirrored sunglasses and a blue face mask approached the couple around 7:40 p.m., pointed a gun at them and demanded the man’s wallet.

The man then gave up his wallet, the robber struck him with the gun and fled on foot, police said.

The robbery is at least the second such crime on Arch grounds in recent weeks.

A St. Louis Blues hockey prospect and his girlfriend were robbed at gunpoint Sept. 13. They turned over their phone, keys, wallet and purse in what federal prosecutors called a “brazen and dangerous” act.

Christopher Franklin, 19, Kaniya Sloan, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with that robbery.

Franklin and Sloan were indicted by a federal jury with aiding and abetting a robbery and accessory after the fact. Court documents said they were also planning another robbery in the same area two days later.