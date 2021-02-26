Two people shot inside vehicles in separate St. Louis attacks about an hour apart

ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot inside vehicles in separate attacks about an hour apart Thursday night, authorities said.

The first victim was found about 10:40 p.m. near Blair Avenue and North Market Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the victim was unresponsive inside the vehicle, and homicide detectives were handling the investigation.

About an hour later, another person was found in a vehicle near Mora Lane and Switzer Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood. That victim was taken to a hospital but homicide detectives were called because of the severity of the injuries, police said.

The two shooting scenes are six miles apart.

Police have not provided any additional details about the shootings.