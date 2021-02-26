Two people shot inside vehicles in separate St. Louis attacks, an hour apart

ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot inside vehicles in separate attacks Thursday night, about an hour apart.

The first victim was found about 10:40 p.m. near Blair Avenue and North Market Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the victim was unresponsive inside a vehicle, and homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

About an hour later, another person was found in a vehicle near Mora Lane and Switzer Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood. That victim was taken to a hospital, but homicide detectives were called in because of the severity of the injuries, police said.

The two scenes are six miles apart.

Police have not provided additional details about the shootings, including if they are connected.

