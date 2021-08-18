Two people shot, one fatally, in auto parts store in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in a store in the 3200 block of Gravois Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

One victim was found with a gunshot to his arm, while the other was not conscious or breathing, police said.

The shooting happened inside an AutoZone Auto Parts store at 3230 Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis, police said. The location is just inside the Benton Park West neighborhood, and on the border of the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police are not looking for a suspect, but said they believe the incident involved the two men who were shot.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added when they are available.