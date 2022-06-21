 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman and a man were found shot to death early Tuesday in St. Louis, police said.

They were found dead before 4 a.m. at Page Boulevard and Temple Place. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The scene was on the edge of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
