Two people shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman and a man were found shot to death early Tuesday in St. Louis, police said.
They were found dead before 4 a.m. at Page Boulevard and Temple Place. Police have not released the names of the victims.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
The scene was on the edge of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today