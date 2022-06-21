Two people shot to death in SUV that crashed in St. Louis

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday with ages of victim and information on vehicle crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman and a man were found shot to death early Tuesday in an SUV that had crashed, St. Louis police said.
They were found dead before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Place, near Page Boulevard. Police have not released the names of the victims.
The 27-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were found in an SUV that had crashed into a fire hydrant. That had each been shot more than once, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
The scene was on the edge of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.