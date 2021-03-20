 Skip to main content
Two persons of interest sought in connection with East St. Louis homicide
Persons of interest

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying these two persons of interest in a homicide in East St. Louis on March 12. Screenshot from a video provided by Illinois State Police.

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police have released a video showing two men considered persons of interest in a homicide of a 49-year-old man in East St. Louis early in the morning on March 12.

The incident happened around 12:44 a.m. in the 300 block of North 70th Street.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men. The video shows the men knocking at the door of a structure and being admitted.

Anyone with information is asked to the police at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

