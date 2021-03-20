Two persons of interest sought in connection with East St. Louis homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police have released a video showing two men considered persons of interest in a homicide of a 49-year-old man in East St. Louis early in the morning on March 12.

The incident happened around 12:44 a.m. in the 300 block of North 70th Street.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men. The video shows the men knocking at the door of a structure and being admitted.

Anyone with information is asked to the police at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.