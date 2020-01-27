Two police chases and the arrest of 5 follow Swansea home burglary

SWANSEA — A home burglary in Swansea led to two separate police chases that resulted in the arrests of five people, police said in a statement Monday.

The series of events unfolded Sunday when neighbors saw a group of men carrying items out of a nearby home on Caseyville Avenue in Swansea just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, the men sped off in a vehicle, nearly striking a police car head-on, Swansea police Chief Steve Johnson said.

An officer pursued the car into Belleville and then into East St. Louis before the car crashed into a field, police said. Two people ran from the vehicle. A Swansea officer used a Taser to stun one of the suspects and arrest him, Johnson said. The man was armed with a loaded pistol and had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a burglary, Johnson said. The car had been stolen, Johnson said. The second suspect escaped.

Police were also able to use OnStar GPS to track a Chevy Equinox that was stolen from the home Sunday. The Equinox was discovered in Cahokia and police there converged on the SUV, which attempted to flee. The Chevy hit a Cahokia police vehicle, Johnson said. OnStar then turned off the car. Four people ran from the SUV, police said.