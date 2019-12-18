FERGUSON — Two police officers jumped into frigid waters of a municipal pool Tuesday afternoon to rescue a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was underwater several minutes -- rescuers aren't sure how long -- and unconscious when they got to him at January-Wabash Memorial Park. He was found in the deep end of the pool in about seven feet of water. The pool was supposed to be closed for the season.

The two officers, treading water, worked in tandem to hoist the boy high enough so other police officers hanging over the edge of the pool could grab him, one of the officers told the Post-Dispatch.

Rescuers performed CPR at poolside and in the ambulance to try to revive the boy. Police did not identify the boy or say what his medical condition was. He was transferred by medical helicopter to a children's trauma center in St. Louis.

The two officers who jumped into the pool, Ferguson Officer Jamez Knighten and Calverton Park Officer Chris Robertson, were treated for hypothermia at DePaul Hospital and released. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong praised them for their "courageous and heroic efforts."

It wasn't clear how the boy was able to access the pool at January-Wabash Park, 501 North Florissant Road. The pool is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.

The aquatic complex in January-Wabash Memorial Park is operated by the Ferguson Parks and Recreation Department. Ferguson Assistant City Manager Matt Unrein could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Ferguson police were told at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday that a child was in the pool.

Because of the locked gate, Knighten had to scale the fence to get to the pool. Robertson, patrolling in neighboring Calverton Park, heard on his police radio about the boy and that rescuers needed a bolt cutter to open the gate. They also asked for a ladder. Robertson arrived within minutes with bolt cutters.

Robertson raced to the edge of the pool and saw Knighten treading water. "He was holding the boy at that point," Robertson said. "The boy appeared to be unconscious."

Robertson jumped in the deep end.

"It was ice cold water," Robertson said. "You feel your muscles tense up."

Robertson said he and Knighten "hung onto each other" and worked to get the boy out first.

"Together, we were able to get (the boy) up high enough where other police officers hanging over the side of the pool were able to grab him and pull him up," Robertson said.

Then, the other officers, firefighters and paramedics threw ropes to Knighten and Robertson, who tied the ropes around themselves and were pulled out of the pool.

Everything happened quickly, Robertson said. Later, others told him he had been in the water about 10 minutes, and Knighten even longer.

Knighten, 24, could not be reached for an interview Wednesday. He has been with the Ferguson department about two years. Robertson, 42, has been a policeman in Calverton Park for about four years. Before he entered the police academy, he worked in retail sales for about 15 years.

Robertson said he was sore Wednesday and remained off work on paid leave for a few days. This was his first rescue. He credited the other first responders and medical personnel for their help.

"You're just thankful you were close, able to get to someone hopefully in time," Robertson said. "That's the gratification of the job."

